Disney Releases New Look at Moana 2

Disney has released a new look at the highly-anticipated Moana 2. The new animated musical adventure reintroduces viewers to Moana and Maui and is a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film from 2016. The company is big on capitalizing on popular franchises and expanding them with spinoffs and sequels, and that's the case with Moana. Not only is a new animated movie in the works, but Disney is also developing a live-action take on Moana as well.

The first teaser for Moana 2 came earlier this year, and now a new image has also arrived. The new look at Moana 2 came during Disney's 2024 annual shareholders meeting. It features Moana sailing away on a book looking determined, with what looks like a large sea creature in the background. She is no doubt heading off on another adventure, which was originally planned to take place on the small screen. Disney had ideas of doing a Moana TV series for Disney+ but decided to bring her back to the big screen instead

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Disney Plus logo: Disney unveils its new streaming brandingTo coincide with the launch of Hulu on Disney Plus and a slew of big technical changes, Disney is rolling out a new logo in a new color for its streaming app.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

All About The Live-Action Moana And How It Compares To Moana 2Sofia ‘Sofie’ Alperovich is an Audience Engagement Intern for NBC News Group and a contributing author for TODAY.com. She is currently studying at NYU Stern, pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing & finance.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Moana 2 Is Disney's Riskiest 2024 Movie Thanks To 1 Big Style ChangeAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Movies in North Texas theaters on March 29 and coming soon‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ leads this week’s lineup of new releases.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Akira Toriyama's New Anime, SAND LAND, Gets New Trailer Ahead Of Disney+ ReleaseSAND LAND anime by Akira Toriyama receives a new trailer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Disney Lorcana Offers New Variant Cards as Prizes for New Competitive CircuitDisney Lorcana's new Organized Play circuit launches in May.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »