Disney Releases New Look at Moana 2

Disney has released a new look at the highly-anticipated Moana 2. The new animated musical adventure reintroduces viewers to Moana and Maui and is a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film from 2016. The company is big on capitalizing on popular franchises and expanding them with spinoffs and sequels, and that's the case with Moana. Not only is a new animated movie in the works, but Disney is also developing a live-action take on Moana as well.
The first teaser for Moana 2 came earlier this year, and now a new image has also arrived. The new look at Moana 2 came during Disney's 2024 annual shareholders meeting. It features Moana sailing away on a book looking determined, with what looks like a large sea creature in the background. She is no doubt heading off on another adventure, which was originally planned to take place on the small screen. Disney had ideas of doing a Moana TV series for Disney+ but decided to bring her back to the big screen instead
