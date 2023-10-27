Disney pulls Jonathan Majors drama Magazine Dreams from release schedule as actor nears trial

, the Majors-starring bodybuilding drama directed by Elijah Bynum, was previously slated for release on Dec. 4, but has been changed to"unset" status, per a release from Disney. The film premiered to positive reviews at Sundance in January (including anA representative for Majors declined to comment. Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Majors was arrested in March on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment in New York following a domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who was granted a temporary order of protection. Jabbari was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief in connection with the domestic dispute. However, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office opted not to prosecute the case further "because it lacks prosecutorial merit," a spokesperson told EW.

