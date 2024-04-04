Disney Plus to Start Charging for Password Sharing in June

Disney Plus plans to start making users pay for password sharing in June, with a rollout in a few countries before expanding to all subscribers in September. This comes after Disney implemented anti- password sharing rules earlier this year.

Netflix was the first streaming service to crack down on password sharing in 2023.

Disney Plus Password Sharing Subscription Streaming Service Crackdown Netflix

