Disney Plus | Collider

Read up on the latest Disney Plus News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Read more:

Collider »

The Covenant (2023) | ColliderRead up on the latest The Covenant News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Chicken Run (2000) | ColliderRead up on the latest Chicken Run News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Good Omens (2019) | ColliderRead up on the latest Good Omens News, Reviews and Features from the team at Collider.

Wish: Disney Creatives Explain Why Their Films Appeal to All AgesJennifer Lee talks the magic of Walt Disney Studios Animation for Disney 100.

The Best Documentaries on Disney Plus Right NowHere are the best documentaries available for streaming on Disney Plus, including the making of the Star Wars trilogy and the Oscar-winning Free Solo.

Disney Plus announces crackdown on password sharing in CanadaPassword-sharing crackdowns are becoming more and more common in the streaming world today. And Disney Plus is following suit.