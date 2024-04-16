Disney Introduces Gay Characters in Bluey, a Popular Children's Show

The LGBTSUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS crowd is declaring victory with the claim that the Disney Grooming Syndicate has introduced a gay character into Bluey , a popular children’s show, offered a helpful explanation as to why this episode, in particular, is particularly relevant to LGBTQ+ viewers.

Chihuahua Pretzel is revealed to have two lesbian mums. The delivery of this information might be fleeting, but still groundbreaking.Here’s the screencap of one moment out of a 28-minute episode: GAY DOGS IN BLUEY!!! IM SO GLAD FOR THIS. As a person who lived with his mom and her gf at one point in time, I think this is greatThat’s it. That’s all this online squealing is based on—someone in an Australian show using the word “mums,” which reads to me like a touch of slang, not some sort of warning thatis about to join pretty much everything else on Disney+ to queer your little children—although that would not surprise me.

“GAY DOGS IN BLUEY!!! IM SO GLAD FOR THIS. As a person who lived with his mom and her gf at one point in time, I think this is great,”Okay. Relax. Plenty of people here in America refer to their parents as “moms” and “pops.”, but it’s weird that a show that seems to be meant for little kids has such an invested crowd of gay teens and adults dissecting its every word.. “I want gay people in bluey so bad, but the fact there is even a debate, confirms for me that this was simply a PR move.

