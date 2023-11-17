Disney Fans Express Concerns Over Announcement of Frozen 4

Disney fans have expressed their misgivings about the recent announcement that Frozen 4 is currently in development, despite Frozen 3 not even having its own release date yet. While plans for Frozen 3 were first revealed by Disney CEO Bob Iger in February 2023, the studio boss surprised everyone when he also teased plans for Frozen 4 during a recent television appearance.

However, not everyone is excited about the prospect of Frozen 4, and numerous Disney fans have taken to social media to express their skepticism and concerns for the future of the franchise

