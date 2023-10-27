Disney Dropped A First Look At Rachel Zegler As Snow White

We Officially Have A Photo Of Rachel Zegler As Snow White, But The Movie's Release Has Been Pushed BackAs you can see, Rachel is wearing the iconic blue-and-yellow dress depicted in the original film. Here's a side-by-side look at Rachel as Snow White next to the 1937 version of Snow White:There's a few notable changes to the costume. Rachel's white collar is lying, while the original Snow White's collar is popped.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the Disney rep said, according to the publication. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

