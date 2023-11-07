Disney Dreamlight Valley Multiplayer: Does It Have Crossplay?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched on multiple platforms during its early access period. When you're juggling multiple platforms, inquiries like 'Can I team up with my buddy playing on a different console?' and 'Are my saves transferable between consoles?' start to pop up. In the past year, I've had my fair share of trips to Scrooge McDuck's store to buy furniture and outfits. It'd be a shame to know that I can't load my usual save on a different platform.
Or worse, that I won't be able to show off my cute Valley to my friends just because they play on different consoles. There are a lot of supplies, accessories, and currencies you can accumulate throughout your playtime in Dreamlight Valley, but are all your supplies shared on all platforms? Does the game have crossplay or cross-progression functionality? Does Disney Dreamlight Valley's Multiplayer Have Crossplay? Image via Gameloft There is no confirmation on whether Dreamlight Valley's multiplayer mode supports crossplay. This means we don't know if your Nintendo Switch friends will be able to join your PC Valley, and so on. The developers have confirmed to play Disney Dreamlight Valley Multiplayer, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online subscriptio
