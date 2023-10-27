Disney delays woke ‘Snow White’ reboot for a year following backlash: ‘What a disaster’

Social media was in a frenzy over the news Friday that Disney’s controversial upcoming live-action 'Snow White' reboot will be delayed another year. After seeing a new promotional image included in Disney’s announcement, many X users speculated that the movie was being rehauled after backlash to progressive elements that the Walt Disney Company and the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, claimed were being incorporated into the film.

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, CATE BLANCHETT, OTHER A-LISTERS CALL ON BIDEN TO URGE CEASEFIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL, HAMAS Onlookers on social media assumed the release announcement and new image Friday meant Disney was delaying the film to drop the politically correct elements in direct response to the viral backlash. Conservative commentator John Hasson posted, '1. Disney ‘woke’ Seven Dwarves 2. Disney announces it will delay Snow White until 2025 3. Disney switches to classic Seven Dwarves.

