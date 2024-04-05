Disney Delays Live-Action Moana Remake to 2026

Disney has announced a major delay for the live-action Moana remake, pushing its release date to July 10, 2026. The film will feature Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and will be directed by Thomas Kail .

The delay comes after Johnson confirmed that filming will begin later this year.

Disney Moana Live-Action Remake Dwayne Johnson Maui Thomas Kail Release Date

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All About The Live-Action Moana And How It Compares To Moana 2Sofia ‘Sofie’ Alperovich is an Audience Engagement Intern for NBC News Group and a contributing author for TODAY.com. She is currently studying at NYU Stern, pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing & finance.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Moana is back and visibly older in new Moana 2 photoHow far she's gone: Auli'i Cravalho's titular heroine is grown up and ready for more adventure in a new photo from the Disney animated sequel 'Moana 2.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Moana 2 Is Disney's Riskiest 2024 Movie Thanks To 1 Big Style ChangeAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Moana 2 Reveal Confirms 1 Way Disney's Sequel Will Beat The Original MovieNicole Zamlout is a writer for Screen Rant who loves to dive deep into stories, both on the big and small screen. As a writer with an English Masters degree, she&039;s always looking for something new to get obsessed over and how that medium is expanding this wonderful thing called storytelling.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Live-Action Remake of Disney's MoanaDwayne Johnson confirms that the live-action remake of Disney's Moana is being fast-tracked. The animated sequel will still be releasing this holiday season.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Moana 2 Announced by Walt Disney CEOWalt Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that Moana 2 is in the works. The sequel will follow Moana on a new adventure with a new crew. It is set to release in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »