Disney CEO Bob Iger Responds to Criticisms of Being 'Woke'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following his proxy battle win, Iger was asked about criticisms from many that Disney has gone “woke” in its messaging and film. Iger said that “the term woke is thrown around rather liberally, no pun intended in that regard. I think a lot of people don’t even understand really what it means.

” However, Iger did go on to note that the company’s first priority should always be to entertain, and that they aren’t “up to” infusing messages into things as a number one priority.“I think the noise is sort of quieted down. I’ve been preaching this for a long time at the company before I left and since I came back then our number one goal is to entertain,” Iger said. “The bottom line is that infusing messaging as a sort of a number one priority in our films and TV shows is not what we’re up t

