Disney CEO Bob Iger Hopes to Continue Working with Taylor Swift for Future Concerts on Disney+

Disney CEO Bob Iger got asked about future Taylor Swift concerts on Disney+. Today's shareholder meeting brought a lot of fun updates for fans. One interested party asked Iger about more concert content from Taylor Swift and he didn't have anything immediate to announce. However, the CEO said the company "hopes to continue working with her." That's very easy to believe as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) was a massive hit for Disney+.

(So much so that they redesigned the landing page for a bit of fun around the premiere.) When it comes to the beloved pop-star, the bidding for her latest concert film was very competitive. The House of Mouse won-out. But, they were not without challengers. As Disney continues their drive to collect subscribers on their streaming service, expect them to try and keep that high-profile relationship going moving into the futur

