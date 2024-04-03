Disney CEO Bob Iger defends company against political bias accusations

Disney CEO Bob Iger defended the iconic company from accusations that it is politically biased in favor of progressivism at the annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday. The comments were in response to a question from a shareholder and come as the company has faced fire from the right, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, among others.

'Is it possible for Disney to stay out of political and social agendas and just provide entertainment?' one shareholder asked. Iger responded with a lengthy statement about having a positive impact on the world and inspiring future generations before adding: 'But we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda. So as long as I'm on the job I'm going to continue to be guided by a sense of decency and respect and we will always trust our instincts.

