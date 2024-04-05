Disney Announces Premiere Dates for Tron: Ares and The Mandalorian & Grogu

Disney has announced premiere dates for several highly anticipated films, including Tron: Ares and The Mandalorian & Grogu . Tron: Ares will be released on October 10th, 2025, marking the first Tron film in 15 years. The Mandalorian & Grogu , a theatrical film expanding on the popular streaming series, will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2026. Additionally, Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19th, 2026, and the live-action remake of Moana has been delayed to July 10th, 2026.

The announcement comes at a time when the Star Wars franchise is struggling to return to theaters

