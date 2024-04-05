Disney Announces New Star Wars Film Featuring 'The Mandalorian' Duo

Disney teased that one of its 2026 Star Wars films would feature the iconic duo from its Disney + series ' The Mandalorian ' and revealed its title will be ' The Mandalorian & Grogu .' It is slated for theatrical release on May 22, 2026. A fifth ' Toy Story ' film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026 and ' Tron : Ares' has been revealed as the title slated for Oct. 10, 2025.

Disney's new theatrical slate unveiled Friday will feature the dynamic duo of the Mandalorian and Grogu, a fifth 'Toy Story' film and another 'Tron' flick before the end of 2026. The company's theatrical business has struggled in the wake of pandemic shutdowns and dual Hollywood labor strikes, as productions stalled and moviegoers' box-office habits shifted. All the while, Disney struggled to connect with audiences, which further exacerbated revenue woes. Since returning to the helm at Disney in late 2022, CEO Bob Iger has been working to right the ship

Disney Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Toy Story Tron Film Theatrical Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney shares release dates for Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and moreDisney just announced a bunch of new release dates for movies such as The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Tron: Ares.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Beskar HelmetThe Mandalorian Season 3 was very interesting, and it changed the show's entire dynamic. After Din Djarin removed the Darksaber, he seemed to have stepped back from being the lead and followed Bo-Katan.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Star Wars: Giancarlo Esposito Addresses Possible Return in The Mandalorian and Grogu MovieGiancarlo Espositio has an idea of how his character may come back in Lucasfilm's upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Tremendous Star Wars LEGO Animation "Improves" The Mandalorian Season 3Lego Mandalorian video by Bricksane.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Next Star Wars Movie The Mandalorian & Grogu Has a Release DateDisney has announced a slew of red-letter days on its theatrical calendar, including May 22, 2026 for Star Wars' big-screen return.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Star Wars' Next Movie Can Save The Mandalorian Season 4, Not Doom ItThe Mandalorian season 4 may benefit from a reset.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »