Disney Announces New Star Wars Film Featuring 'The Mandalorian' Duo

Disney teased that one of its 2026 Star Wars films would feature the iconic duo from its Disney + series ' The Mandalorian ' and revealed its title will be ' The Mandalorian & Grogu .' It is slated for theatrical release on May 22, 2026. A fifth ' Toy Story ' film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026 and ' Tron : Ares' has been revealed as the title slated for Oct. 10, 2025.
Disney's new theatrical slate unveiled Friday will feature the dynamic duo of the Mandalorian and Grogu, a fifth 'Toy Story' film and another 'Tron' flick before the end of 2026. The company's theatrical business has struggled in the wake of pandemic shutdowns and dual Hollywood labor strikes, as productions stalled and moviegoers' box-office habits shifted. All the while, Disney struggled to connect with audiences, which further exacerbated revenue woes. Since returning to the helm at Disney in late 2022, CEO Bob Iger has been working to right the ship
