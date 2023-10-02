Disgruntled Harden no-show at 76ers' media day, training camp status unclear after trade demand

“He’s not here today,” team president Daryl Morey said Monday. “He continues to seek a trade and we’re working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and hopefully all parties.this season in June with the expectation the team would try to trade him. When no deal materialized for the seven-time All-NBA player, he blasted Morey at a promotional event in China.

Hornets say F/C Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to 'personal reasons'

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

‘He’s on the roster. We’re excited for him to help him if he chooses that,” Morey said.

Philadelphia 76ers News

Harden has been one of the league’s top players for the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

‘He’s on the roster. We’re excited for him to help him if he chooses that,” Morey said.

Harden is a 10-time All-Star but essentially forced his way with trades out of Houston and Brooklyn and now seems intent on adding the Sixers to the list. It appears playing as the second option behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid and chasing a championship in Philly is no longer seriously on the table.

“We’ll either move James for a player of a caliber that helps our championship contention or for draft picks that will let us go in short order go get a player like that,” Morey said.

Morey said Embiid remained committed to winning a championship in Philadelphia.

“We have to show all the time that we’re putting the team in a great position to win,” Morey said.

The Sixers are set to open camp under new coach Nick Nurse, who was hired to replace Doc Rivers, who never led the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs. Harden’s play last season was a pivotal reason why the Sixers’ championship run stalled.

Harden, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons, scored 45 points in Game 1 and 42 in Game 4 victories against the Boston Celtics. Harden was 0 for 6 on 3s in Game 2 and Game 6 losses. He scored only nine points in Game 7, and he went scoreless in the second half.

Without Harden, or an able replacement, the Sixers are suddenly well behind in the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks added seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard and the Boston Celtics on Sunday pulled off a deal for

The Sixers were set to leave Monday for camp at Colorado State.