Disgraced Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud and Conspiracy

The testimony against disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from his inner circle and his own disastrous testimony key factors leading to his conviction this week, and now the Democrat super donor faces up to 100 years in prison. Breitbart News reported on eight key facts from the trial that likely contributed to the jury’s finding of guilt.Sam Bankman-Fried of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy on Thursday. Outside of the courthouse in Manhattan, U.S
. Attorney Damian Williams said that the government has “no patience” for fraud and corruption.“These players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new, but this kind of fraud, this kind of corruption, is as old as time,” Williams said. “We respect the jury’s decision. But we are very disappointed with the result. Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him,” Bankman-Fried lead defense attorney Mark Cohen said in a statement. Bankman-Fried has been remanded in a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York and the sentencing hearing for Bankman-Fried will reportedly start in March. A second trial for five additional charges will also begin in March. Despite Cohen’s assertion that Bankman-Fried is innocent, the trial had many revelations that contributed to the jury finding that the former FTX CEO was guilty of fraud and conspiracy. Here are eight of the most importan
