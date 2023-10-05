Disgraced Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleads leniency for Kenneth Cole's brother, Neil

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rushing to the aid of his brother-in-law’s sibling — by urging a federal judge to give him a light sentence for fraud.
“I am writing to share my perspectives on Neil and tell you of the many times he has helped contribute to helping me govern and more important making positive contributions to the world,” Cuomo wrote in his August leniency plea to Manhattan federal court Judge Edgardo...
Last year, Neil Cole was convicted of securities fraud, tampering with audits, and issuing false filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission for his Iconix Brand Group, owns labels like London Fog, Joe Boxer and the Rocawear clothing brandCole was found guilty last year of securities fraud, tampering with audits, and issuing false filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission for his... headtopics.com
Neil Cole founded Iconix in 2005. It became a powerhouse, generating more than $400 million in revenue, $100 million in earnings employing 150 workers, including his two sons.in August of 2021 under the threat of impeachment after a state investigative report outlined a slew of sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.