Discussion on Wemby's Performance, Baby Spurs, Tre Jones vs Jeremy Sochan, Texas Rangers, and Cowboys' Chances

Matt and Zack discuss Wemby's performance and how impressive the young man is. They also mention that the baby Spurs are ahead of schedule. The conversation then shifts to whether Tre Jones should start over Jeremy Sochan. The guys also talk about the Texas Rangers and their chances of repeating as World Series Champions next season

. Lastly, they ponder whether the Cowboys will win in Philly this weekend, with Matt believing it will depend on the performance of the offensive and defensive lines

