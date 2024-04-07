Discussion on Stefon Diggs Trade, Michael Penix Jr's Rise, and Seahawks' Options at #16 Overall

Chuck and I discuss the philosophy behind the Stefon Diggs trade (7:56) and Michael Penix Jr ’s recent rise (23:37). They also dive into this year’s D-line class (35:28) and break down the Seahawks ’ multitude of options at #16 overall (51:53). — YOUTUBE APPLE PODCASTS SPOTIFY — And if you didn’t know— we also have our own cigars now, courtesy of Seattle Cigar Concierge, which you can order below.

Stefon Diggs Trade Michael Penix Jr Rise D-Line Class Seahawks Options #16 Overall

