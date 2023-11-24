Discovery of Ten New Trilobite Species in Thailand Provides Insights into Earth's Geological History

A discovery of ten new trilobite species in Thailand, dating back 490 million years, provides unique insights into Earth’s geological history and the ancient supercontinent Gondwanaland. Trilobites, which have been hidden for 490 million years in a little-studied part of Thailand, may be the missing pieces in the intricate puzzle of ancient world geography. Trilobites are extinct sea creatures with half-moon-shaped heads that breathed through their legs.

A 100-page monograph in the British journal offers great detail about the new species, including one named in honor of Thai Royal Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The trilobite fossils were trapped between layers of petrified ash in sandstone, the product of old volcanic eruptions that settled on the sea floor and formed a green layer called a tuff





