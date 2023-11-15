Discovery of a conserved mechanism for activation of antiviral defence pathways

Cyclic oligonucleotide-based antiphage signalling systems ( CBASS ) protect prokaryotes from viral (phage) attack through the production of cyclic oligonucleotides, which activate effector proteins that trigger the death of the infected host. How bacterial cyclases recognize phage infection is not known.

Here we show that staphylococcal phages produce a structured RNA transcribed from the terminase subunit genes, termed CBASS -activating bacteriophage RNA (cab RNA ), which binds to a positively charged surface of the CdnE03 cyclase and promotes the synthesis of the cyclic dinucleotide cGAMP to activate the CBASS immune response. Phages that escape the CBASS defence harbour mutations that lead to the generation of a longer form of the cab RNA that cannot activate CdnE03. As the mammalian cyclase OAS1 also binds viral double-stranded RNA during the interferon response, our results reveal a conserved mechanism for the activation of innate antiviral defence pathways





Read more: NATURE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MEDSCAPE: The Medicines of the Future: RNA TherapeuticsA discussion on the potential impact of RNA therapeutics in medicine and how it may be a fundamental turning point.

Source: Medscape | Read more »

INTENGİNEERİNG: New Discovery in Materials Could Help Reduce Energy Consumption in Air ConditionersResearchers have discovered that the phase transition temperature of certain materials is highly sensitive to pressure, which could lead to more energy-efficient air conditioners. The challenge now lies in device engineering and reducing the operating pressure of the system. Refrigerants used in air conditioners have a high global warming potential (GWP).

Source: IntEngineering | Read more »

SCİTECHDAİLY1: New Laser-Based Technique Speeds Up Discovery of Promising MetamaterialsA new laser-based technique offers a safe and fast solution to physically test metamaterials without damaging the structures, potentially speeding up the discovery of promising metamaterials for real-world applications.

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more »

LATİMES: Filmmakers Rally Behind 'Coyote vs. Acme' After Warner Bros. Discovery Scraps FilmFilmmakers show support for 'Coyote vs. Acme' after Warner Bros. Discovery cancels the completed movie. The studio later reverses its decision, allowing the director to seek other distributors. The incident adds to the criticism faced by Warner Bros. and Discovery for killing movies after production.

Source: latimes | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Reflects on WGA StrikeJust when you think WarnerBrosDiscovery CEO DavidZaslav is extending an olive branch to the WGA, things find a way of going passive-aggressively south: OPINION / AMPTP WBD CoyoteVsAcme writersstrike wgaeast wgawest

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

SCİTECHDAİLY1: Chemistry Professor Discovers the Remarkable Contribution of Bacterial Chemicals to Drug DiscoveryChemistry professor Ben Shen, Ph.D., directs the Natural Products Discovery Center at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology. The center holds one of the world’s largest collections of microbial natural chemicals. The contribution of bacterial chemicals to the history of drug discovery is remarkable, said Shen, who directs the Natural Products Discovery Center at the institute, one of the world’s largest microbial natural product collections. “Few people realize that nearly half of the FDA-approved antibiotics and anticancer drugs on the market are natural products or are inspired by them,” Shen said. “Nature is the best chemist to make these complex natural products. We are applying modern genomic technologies and computational tools to understand their fascinating chemistry and enzymology, and this is leading to progress at unprecedented speed. These enzymes are the latest exciting example

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more »