Discover Unique Antiques at Curiosities in Dallas

Located near White Rock Lake, Curiosities is our favorite place to find wonderfully weird antiques. Founded in 2006, this family business sells everything from vintage posters, pins and clothing to larger items such as furniture, home décor and fine art. This shop feels more like a museum than a store, and it’s always full of surprises and a never-ending supply of treasures.
The North Dallas Antique Mall is a trove of treasures, packing 12,500 square feet with everything from colored-glass globe lights, figurines, games and cards of every kind, milk glass dish sets, folk art from around the world, mid-century modern chairs and starburst glassware, to European furniture and antique lamps. Each vendor has a little slice of the store with their own wares on display. The former movie theater bursts with color and fun find
