Discover Unique Antiques at Curiosities in Dallas

Located near White Rock Lake, Curiosities is our favorite place to find wonderfully weird antiques. Founded in 2006, this family business sells everything from vintage posters, pins and clothing to larger items such as furniture, home décor and fine art. This shop feels more like a museum than a store, and it’s always full of surprises and a never-ending supply of treasures.

The North Dallas Antique Mall is a trove of treasures, packing 12,500 square feet with everything from colored-glass globe lights, figurines, games and cards of every kind, milk glass dish sets, folk art from around the world, mid-century modern chairs and starburst glassware, to European furniture and antique lamps. Each vendor has a little slice of the store with their own wares on display. The former movie theater bursts with color and fun find





dallas_observer » / 🏆 453. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Observer BrewFest Tickets | Dallas, TX | Dallas Observer - BrewFestThe 13th Annual Dallas Observer BrewFest is back! One of Dallas’ first beer festivals returns to the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 7pm-10pm. BrewFest is an outdoor beer-sampling event and festival that will feature hundreds of local, international and craft beers, music, local food and more. VIP Admission tickets include all of the General Admission benefits PLUS early entry into the event at 6pm, access to the VIP area with full beer options along with liquor sampling and exclusive complimentary food! General Admission tickets include entry into the event at 7pm, beer samples, entertainment and access to food vendors. Group Sales: If you are interested in purchasing 10 or more tickets. Contact us for additional savings at tx-marketingdallasobserver.com All Guests must be 21+, with a Valid I.D. Rain or Shine A portion of proceeds benefiting North Texas Food Bank Visit BrewFest Event Website to see all of the details!

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

Discover Tulipart.com: A Unique Collection of Daily Minted Tulip NFTs spanning 7 Years | HackerNoonTulipart is a collection of 10,000 unique tulip NFTs. Over a period of 7 years, 4 Tulip NFTs will be minted every day until the goal of 10,000 is reached. - cryptocurrency nft

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

It's Time To Discover Which Unique Shade Of Green Matches Your Soul💚 🌲 🌿 🍏 🪲

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

The Orchid and the Fruit Fly – Scientists Discover Unique New Plant-Animal RelationshipFor the first time, orchids that consume fungi have been observed offering their flowers to fungi-eating fruit flies in return for pollination services. This discovery represents the first evidence of nursery pollination in orchids. This unique new plant-animal relationship hints at an evolutionary

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Scientists Discover That Australian Honeypot Ant Honey Possesses Unique Anti-Microbial PropertiesResearch reveals that honeypot ant honey possesses strong antimicrobial qualities. Researchers have found that the honey produced by ants native to Australia possesses unique anti-microbial activity against bacteria and fungi that could make the liquid useful medicinally. The study, which was re

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Scientists Discover New 'Unique Mode' of Communication That Can Turn Cells CancerousThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »