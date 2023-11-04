Discover the 'Flossing Toothbrush' for a Deep and Gentle Clean

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page. 'Flossing toothbrush' with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing.
Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! 'Flossing toothbrush' is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with 'great' dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them flos
