Discount chain 99 Cents Only Stores to wind down operations

99 Cents Only Stores , a discount chain in California , Texas , Arizona , and Nevada , is winding down its business operations due to rising costs and shrink. The company has faced challenges in the retail environment , including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer demand .

99 Cents Only Stores Discount Chain California Texas Arizona Nevada Business Operations Rising Costs Shrink Retail Environment COVID-19 Pandemic Consumer Demand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

99 Cents Only Stores to Close All 371 Stores99 Cents Only Stores announced plans to wind down operations and liquidate merchandise. Hilco Global will handle the liquidation process, while Hilco Real Estate will manage the sale of the company's real estate assets. Chris Wells has been appointed as Chief Restructuring Officer.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

99 Cents Only stores closing down for goodThe 99 Cents Only stores are going through a "wind-down" of business operations, resulting in the closure of all 371 store locations. The decision was made due to significant challenges in the retail environment, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer demand.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

99 Cents Only Stores is winding down its business operations99 Cents Only Stores - a discount chain in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada - is winding down its business operations, according to a press release from the company.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

99 Cents Only to close all 371 of its storesThe retailer will begin liquidating merchandise at its stores beginning April 5.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

99 Cents Only Stores to Close All LocationsThe Commerce-based operators of 99 Cents Only stores announced today they will shutter all 371 of its locations, with liquidation sales set to begin Friday.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

99 Cents Only to shutdown all stores including 44 in TexasThe retailer has a dozen stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Closing sales start Friday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »