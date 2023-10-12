'Disappointed' Dodgers make another early postseason exit

ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the L.A. Rams for ESPN from 2016 to 2018 and the L.A. Angels for MLB.com from 2012 to 2016.shuffled through the visiting clubhouse quietly, solemnly, another exhilarating summer spilling into a disheartening autumn, an all-too-familiar outcome for an otherwise triumphant franchise.

This time it was a young, scrappy, confident D-backs team that bludgeoned their starting pitchers, suffocated their best hitters and hardly ever let the 100-win Dodgers come up for oxygen.said after a 4-2, season-ending loss in Game 3 of this National League Division Series."There's not a lot of words other than 'hurt,' 'disappointed,' 'frustrated.

The Dodgers won 100-plus games in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and were eliminated in their first playoff series in three of those years, the lone exception being a 2021 season that ended at the hands of the eventual-championin the NL Championship Series. headtopics.com

This year, the Dodgers entered the postseason with their starting pitchers as compromised as ever -- and it showed more glaringly than they could have imagined. Kershaw, Miller and Lynn combined to throw just 4 2/3 innings, the fewest ever for the first three games of a postseason round.

"Obviously a horrible way to end it personally, but that's ultimately not important -- it's just how I didn't help the team win this series," said Kershaw, who will go into another offseason uncertain whether he will retire."That's the most important thing -- letting the guys down, things like that. Process it the best you can. headtopics.com

The Dodgers' bullpen gave their offense a chance in Game 3, much like it did in Game 2. But the lineup once again struggled to produce timely hits. It was most glaring in the eighth, down two runs, after pinch-hitterBetts and Freeman put up MVP-caliber seasons and drove the Dodgers' high-powered offense all season, but they went a combined 1-for-21 when it mattered most.

