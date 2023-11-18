Disappearance at Clifton Hill: A Shocking Ending to a Psychological Thriller

The ending of Disappearance at Clifton Hill is a shocking cap on the psychological thriller and colors the film that came before it in a different light. Disappearance at Clifton Hill is a 2020 Canadian thriller from Albert Shin. The movie follows Abby, played by Tuppence Middleton of Downton Abbey, a middle-aged woman who returns to her hometown near Niagra Falls after the death of her mother to claim her inherited motel/casino.

Years earlier, Abby witnessed the abduction of a young boy and the event has haunted her since. When she goes home, Abby begins an investigation to discover what happened those years ago. Though Disappearance at Clifton Hill has some familiar story beats with characters who fit perfectly into standard archetypes, the last third of the film breathes fresh air into what was mostly a traditional noir. The film earned a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with much of the praise going toward the performances and the ending of the movi





🏆 7. screenrant » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chuck's Big Adventure to Niagara Falls: Old Fort Niagara, Clifton HillThis might be the most iconic way to experience Niagara Falls.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

King Of The Hill Video Shows Hill Family Dress Up For Halloween In Every Costume ImaginableKing of the Hill’s titular family dresses up as a little bit of everything in pop culture in a cool video reel, which features surprises.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Atlas Doghouse now open on Capitol Hill/Hill EastWelcome to the beautiful life

Source: PoPville - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Boys soccer photos: N1G4 final - No. 18 Kearny at No. 6 CliftonCheck out all the action from this 2023 boys soccer North 1, Group 4 sectional final

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

HOKA Clifton 8 shoes are 20% off in a ton of popular colorsHOKA's bestselling Clifton 8 shoes are rarely marked down, so now's the time to grab a pair of the popular kicks.

Source: SFGate - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Huge HOKA sale on Clifton 8 shoes: Where to buy before they sell outHOKA is holding a special sale on its Clifton running/walking shoes. But hurry up because these shoes are going fast, according to HOKA.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »