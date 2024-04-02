Disabled DC Man Beaten to Death by 3 Young Girls, Family Calls for Adult Charges

The family of a 64-year-old disabled Washington, D.C., man who was beaten to death are calling for the three young girls accused of killing him to be charged as adults, as additional details have come to light about how the attack went down. A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls are behind bars for the deadly beating of Reggie Brown last fall, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

'They should be charged as adults because they knew what they were doing,' Brown's sister told FOX 5. 'They do adult things, they should be treated as adults.' Brown's family told FOX 5 DC he had recently battled cancer and was frail. He was walking back to an apartment he shared with his sister, when a man and the three girls randomly ran into him and allegedly attacked him around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2023. DISABLED DC MAN BEATEN TO DEATH ON VIDEO, 3 YOUNG GIRLS ARRESTED The sister added that children should be at home getting ready for school that time of nigh

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disabled DC man beaten to death on video, 3 young girls arrestedThree girls have been arrested and charged for allegedly beating a 64-year-old Washington, DC man to death in October 2023, police announced on Friday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Trans man beaten and arrested by sheriff's deputy asks judge to be declared innocentMore than a year after he was accused of biting a deputy who beat him in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Whittier, a court declared Emmett Brock factually innocent.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Georgia board declines to stay man's execution after lawyers claim he's intellectually disabledWillie James Pye was sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested after disabled daughter found severely malnourished with black eye, police sayA man is behind bars after police found his disabled daughter alone and malnourished with a black eye, according to San Antonio police. Edwin William Dones Garcia is being charged with injury to disabled – SBI, the arrest affidavit said.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Man in Flatiron District beaten unconscious with bike lock: copsPolice and eyewitnesses say the man was beaten so severely that he fell unconscious, but managed to come back around while in the ambulance. EMS rushed to

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »