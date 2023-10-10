Disability advocates argue against school vouchers in Texas Senate hearing

Students' backpacks hang off the back of their chairs in an empty classroom at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Monday August, 23, 2021.

Some disability advocates have raised concerns about funneling public dollars into private schools when the state’s public school system, which serves most special needs students in Texas, remains underfunded. The number of students with disabilities in Texas has increased by 200,000 in the last five years, according to Steven Aleman, policy specialist at Disability Rights Texas.

SB 1 notes that private schools are not subject to regulations laid out in the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires public schools to provide key services to students with disabilities, said Sabrina Gonzalez Saucedo, public policy analyst for the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. headtopics.com

Gonzalez Saucedo, whose sister has an intellectual disability, said another concern is that vouchers could create “segregated education” between disabled and non-disabled students. Students with disabilities often benefit from the chance to learn and play alongside non-disabled peers, and vouchers might incentivize parents to separate their children, she said.

“I have heard thousands of parents begging for the opportunity to speak for their child and unchain them from a school that is not serving them,” Drogin said. Benestante, whose son has autism, said a private school in Austin refused to take her son for its summer camp when he was in elementary school. headtopics.com

“If one of my constituents, who maybe falls under that category of economically disadvantaged free or reduced lunch, and they get their hopes up and they go and apply to that private school, but they turned away because maybe they're not the right religion or the right color — that’s why I'm concerned because these are tax dollars,” Menéndez said.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Senate committee overwhelmingly passes 'school choice' bill to full Texas SenateA third special session of the 88th Texas Legislature is underway. Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back to pass bills on six topics.

Best in Texas poll: Texas Tech on the rise; Texas, A&M still on topSMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.

Texas school choice bill: Tense moments as Senate debates legislationSenate Republicans outlined their school choice bill in a public hearing on Tuesday. Passionate voices spoke for and against legislation that would allow for public tax dollars to pay private school tuition.

Texas Senate’s ESA proposal kicks off school choice fightBreaking news and the latest headlines on students, teachers, schools and universities in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.

Texas Senate unveils its priority school voucher billThe focus on the first day was what was happening abroad, not in the Lone Star State.

Texas Senate unveils its priority school voucher billThe proposal would give families who exit the state’s public education system access to $8,000 of taxpayer money each year to pay for their children’s private schooling.