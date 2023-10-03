Director Raoul Peck on ‘Silver Dollar Road’ and the legacy of Black landowners

The new documentary, “Silver Dollar Road,” tells the story of a North Carolina family fighting to keep developers from seizing the waterfront property they have owned for generations. On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET, director Raoul Peck joins Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart to reflect on the film, the disenfranchisement of Black landowners and the lessons of history in understanding America today.

Once seen as the future, Boeing struggles to make a case for Starliner

