Director of Senua's Sacrifice Leaves Ninja Theory During Hellblade 2 Development

A recent report revealed that Tameem Antoniades , the founder of Ninja Theory and director of Senua's Sacrifice , left the company during the development of Hellblade 2 . It is unclear why and when Antoniades stepped down, but he was still involved when the game started development.

The game is set to release on May 21 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

