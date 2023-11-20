Director of Orlando Museum of Art Fired Over Forged Basquiat Paintings

Aaron De Groft, the director of the Orlando Museum of Art, was fired for exhibiting forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings. De Groft maintains that the works are authentic and is determined to clear his name.





