Director Brett Ratner Expresses Disgust with NYU Students' Anti-Semitic Actions

Director Brett Ratner expressed his disgust with the recent anti-semitic actions by students at his alma mater, New York University. He stated that he will never donate to the university again. This comes after a Senate resolution condemned anti-semitic student activities across college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. NYU is mentioned twice in the resolution, including an incident involving the president of the Student Bar Association of NYU School of Law

. Ratner, who studied cinema at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated in 1990, shared his thoughts on Instagram

