HEAD TOPICS

Director Brett Ratner Expresses Disgust with NYU Students' Anti-Semitic Actions

BreitbartNews1 min.

Director Brett Ratner said he will never again donate to his alma mater New York University in the wake of anti-semitic actions by students in recent weeks. Ratner expressed his disgust with the NYU students in an Instagram Story post about a Senate resolution condemning anti-semitic student activities.

Director Brett Ratner expressed his disgust with the recent anti-semitic actions by students at his alma mater, New York University. He stated that he will never donate to the university again. This comes after a Senate resolution condemned anti-semitic student activities across college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. NYU is mentioned twice in the resolution, including an incident involving the president of the Student Bar Association of NYU School of Law

. Ratner, who studied cinema at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated in 1990, shared his thoughts on Instagram

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMAX: Brett Ratner: Will Never Donate to NYU AgainDirector Brett Ratner on Thursday vowed to never donate to his alma mater New York University in the wake of antisemitic actions by students.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: ‘Rush Hour’ Director Brett Ratner Vows Never Again to Donate to Alma Mater NYU over Campus Anti-SemitismSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

NYPOST: Masked man holding 'white supremacy' placard at NYU protest repeatedly spits on Jewish signNYU law student president defaces posters of Hamas hostages after blaming Israel for terror attack
Source: nypost | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Protester at NYU pro-Palestinian rally spits on ‘Jewish’ sign, equates with ‘White Supremacy’A protester at New York University (NYU) was caught on film spitting on a banner that said 'Jewish' and then created a sign that said 'Jewish Supremacy.'
Source: FoxNews | Read more »

LATİMES: Rams' offense will have a different look if Brett Rypien starts at quarterbackThe Rams like Brett Rypien's skills as a starter if he replaces Matthew Stafford but admit the offense will need to adjust to the No. 2 quarterback's abilities.
Source: latimes | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Cambridge Springs’ Brett Kania wins fan vote for Pa. high school football player of the weekNearly 37,000 votes were cast in the poll.
Source: PennLive | Read more »