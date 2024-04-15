Director Alex Garland reveals last-minute casting change for upcoming film

, Garland revealed that the original actor for the role dropped from the film just a week before principal photography can. It was then that“I was standing out on the street when I got the call and I thought, ‘Oh s—. Now, now we’re in trouble,’” said Garland. “And so I went to the rehearsal and said ‘Bad news, guys, so and so can’t do it.’ And Kirsten said, ‘What? You should ask Jesse.’ And I thought, Oh, that would be amazing.
Dunst noted that Plemons “was around,” to which Garland notes “it was a stunning bit of good luck,” says Garland. “That makes it sound like I’m being disrespectful to the other actor. I’m not at all. It’s just the film was very lucky to get Jesse.”In the film, Plemons plays a man dressed in military gear that holds Cailee Spaeny’s Jessie and Evan Lai’s Bohai. Soon, Dunst’s Lee and Joel are also invovled, leading to a tense meeting with the stoic character.
“In the near future, a team of journalists travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has engulfed the entire nation, struggling to survive during a near-future where the government has become a dystopian dictatorship and partisan extremist militias regularly commit political violence,” reads the synopsis.
Civil War is written and directed by Ex Machina filmmaker Alex Garland. It stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, and Jonica T. Gibbs. It is produced by Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich.Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them.
Alex Garland Casting Change Jesse Plemons Film Actor Military Gear Tension
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Civil War Director Alex Garland Reveals His Alamo Drafthouse Guest Selects Movies In New VideoSee Garland’s picks at Alamo Drafthouse.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »