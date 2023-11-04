Direct Deposit Delays Hit Customers at Big Banks Due to Processing Issue

Customers at several big banks on Friday wrestled with direct deposit delays stemming from an industry-wide processing issue. The Federal Reserve reported a problem with the Electronic Payments Network, a private sector operator for Automated Clearing House, or ACH, a network that processes transactions. There was a surge of "outages" reported by banking customers Friday morning, including Bank of America, Chase, Truist, U.S

. Bank and Wells Fargo, according to The Fed reported a processing issue with the Electronic Payments Network, a private sector operator for Automated Clearing House, or ACH, a network that processes transactions. "There was a processing error with an ACH file last night; it was a manual error associated with the file," said Gregory MacSweeney, vice president and head of communications at The Clearing House, the banking association and payments company that "We're aware of an industry-wide technical issue impacting some deposits for Nov. 3," Lee Henderson, vice president of public affairs and communications at U.S. Bank, told CNBC in a statement. "Customer accounts remain secure, and balances will be updated when deposits are received." "We do not have an estimate on timing at this point," Henderson added. "Customers do not need to take any actio

