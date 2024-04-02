Diptyque and Café Verlet Collaborate on Whimsical Coffee-Inspired Candles

It’s no secret that we love Diptyque here at BA—we use their Gingembre room spray to banish the smell of garlic from our tiny apartments, slather our dishwashing-worn hands in their luxurious lotion, and keep a stash of their candles on hand for impromptu gifting situations. And now, they’re giving us another excuse to buy even more candles by teaming up with Parisian institution Café Verlet.
As someone who is deeply obsessed with all things cute and coffee-related, I loved these candles from the moment I opened the boxes and saw the whimsical (and reusable) glasses designed by UK-based artist Clym Evernden. I immediately set up miniature versions of the Biscuit, Chantilly, and Café-scented candles on my desk, closed my eyes, and could pretty easily trick myself into thinking I was sitting in a Parisian cafe about to eat half my body weight in pastries. The olfactory experience is so convincing, I keep reaching for a nonexistent café au lait as I write thi
