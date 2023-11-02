Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Is Putting Women First

Asked why she sticks her neck out so often, and never shies away from any difficult conversation about her feminist stance, Chiuri suggested it is her duty. Asked about where inspiration comes from for her many shows and collections, the designer said it could be a book or an exhibition, noting she frequents many of them in Paris, Rome and when she travels around the world.

Consequently, Chiuri creates extremely dense mood boards for each collection containing archival elements, academic texts, imagery and various cultural references. Is she worried her complex messages might get lost, since so much of fashion is consumed via short clips on smartphone screens?

Chiuri uses her shows as a platform to discuss female representation, with her spring 2024 ready-to-wear show displaying videos by Italian artist Elena Bellantoni that subverted advertising imagery to challenge the male gaze, via feminist slogans writ large around the runway venue.

“I immediately understood that Dior is an unbelievable platform, and I wanted to share this incredible platform with other artists who can use their voice, so we can give an image of women that is more faceted.”

“Also in India, embroidery is part of their identity. In each different state of India, there are different techniques. And there was a moment where there was a risk of losing this heritage because it was seen as something from the past.”

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROBBREPORT: David Beckham, Kylian Mbappé Rocked Dior Tuxes at the 2023 Ballon D’OrThe soccer icon and Paris Saint-Germain forward paired their dashing ensembles with Hublot and Tudor watches.

Source: RobbReport | Read more ⮕

WWD: Dior Miami Aventura Pop-up – Details, What to KnowThe pop-up in Miami’s Aventura Mall will run until Jan. 7, 2024.

Source: wwd | Read more ⮕

THR: Sephora Beauty Insider Sales Event 2023: Dyson, Dior, Glossier, NuFaceNow through Nov. 6, save up to 30% off Sephora Collection products and 10-20% off everything else.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Archibald: Yes Virginia, there are monsters; Nobel laureate Maria Ressa shows how to fight themThe world is full of doom. Here's how to fight it.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: Maria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina, now featured on U.S. quartersTallchief's dancing career kicked off in Colorado.

Source: axios | Read more ⮕

SHEKNOWS: Maria Menounos Describes the 'Excruciating' Symptoms That Led to Her Pancreatic Cancer DiagnosisEarlier this year, Maria Menounos shocked fans when she revealed she'd been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She underwent surgery in February to remove the neuroendocrine tumor on her pancreas, as well as her spleen, a large fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes, and has since dedicated herself to speaking out about the experience.

Source: SheKnows | Read more ⮕