Dinosaur Growth Rates Compared to Other Reptiles in the Triassic Period

During the Triassic period, the first known dinosaurs and other reptiles grew rapidly. However, over time, dinosaur descendants continued to grow quickly while other reptiles grew more slowly. A study in San Juan Province, Argentina, examined fossils from the earliest dinosaurs and other tetrapods to confirm this pattern.

U.S. first-quarter auto sales grew 5% despite high interest rates, but EV growth slows furtherGet in-depth info on the 2024 Chevrolet Trax including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Interior green wall plants treated with antigibberellin plant growth regulators show controlled stem growthAs more businesses recognize the many benefits of having plants in the workplace, interior green walls, also known as living walls, have gained popularity in recent years for their aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits.

Marriage rates are up, and divorce rates are down, new data showsAfter Covid-19 lockdowns, 2022 was a year of marriages, according to new data.

Lower birth rates could impact the economy. Here's whyHigh rates of inflation combined with more access to contraception have led to lower birth rates.

Largest ever animal may have been Triassic ichthyosaur super-predatorNew fossil discoveries show predatory marine reptiles from 200 million years ago may have been bigger than today’s blue whales – and that they evolved astonishingly rapidly

Triassic biostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy and paleogeography of the Qinghai-Tibetan PlateauIn a paper published in Science China Earth Sciences, a team of scientists proposes a comprehensive summary of the main fossil sequences and lithostratigraphy of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau (QTP) during the Triassic time.

