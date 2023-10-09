in Washington remembers the pre-pandemic Friday lunch as if it were yesterday: a 30-something couple eating an Indian spread with their two young sons and a baby in a stroller. On his first pass by their table, Santosh Bodke noticed the boys enjoying butter chicken. The second time the manager stopped by, everyone but the younger boy was gone.

The most unusual forgotten item ever, says Johnson, was a “man bag with a passport, $14,000 and a gun.” When the owner returned, Johnson introduced him to Joe’s off-duty cop, who had some questions. (Johnson says the security brings him “peace of mind. When people see that, they behave better.

Leaving things behind can cost restaurants a surprising amount of time and money. Brennan’s, for instance, spends about $2,000 a year sending belongings back to customers.in Washington, retainers rank high among the items customers forget — and the restaurant dreads. headtopics.com

Lost effects say something about modern America (medical marijuana cards and EpiPens are fairly recent additions to the genre) and vary from market to market. Houston’s mislaid cowboy hats are Hollywood’s overlooked American Express black cards.

Some finds are bittersweet. A notebook left at Magna Kusina and filled with names, numbers and passwords turned out to be a lifeline for a diner who told Lamagna he had dementia.Most restaurateurs say they don’t expect a tip for reuniting personal property with their owners. “A smile is good enough for me,” says Johnson of Joe’s in Florida. headtopics.com

Spago being Spago, the restaurant’s hosts might get between $20 and $100 in appreciation, reports their boss, who adds that shopping bags from nearby Rodeo Drive are left like crumbs in the restaurant, whose regulars include Bette Midler, John Legend and the Obamas.

