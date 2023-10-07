Dillon Gabriel's late TD pass lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 3 Texas 34-30

The pocket was collapsing around Gabriel when he threw the game-winner for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), to Anderson in the back of the end zone.
Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion. Texas (5-1, 2-1) had erased a 10-point deficit and taken a 30-27 lead on Bert Auburn’s third field goal, a 45-yarder with 1:17 left. The Sooners then went 75 yards in five plays, including Gabriel’s passes of 11 and 28 yard to Drake Stoops, the senior receiver and son of the former Sooners coach.McCord, Harrison and No.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) didn't lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter. After a Maryland (5-1, 2-1) punt, McCord tossed a 44-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover. The Terps gave up the ball on downs on their next possession, and four plays later McCord found Harrison for a 17-yard touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-17.
Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa was 21 for 41 for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. But he was intercepted twice, the first a 24-yard pick-six by Josh Proctor in the second quarter that gave the Buckeyes their first touchdown.COLUMBIA, Mo.
Logan Diggs added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Malik Nabers caught six balls for 146 yards and the go-ahead score with 2:58 to go, as LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) escaped a shootout in which defense appeared to be optional.Brady Cook threw for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri (5-1, 1-1).