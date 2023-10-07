Dillon Gabriel's late TD pass lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 3 Texas 34-30

The pocket was collapsing around Gabriel when he threw the game-winner for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), to Anderson in the back of the end zone.

Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion. Texas (5-1, 2-1) had erased a 10-point deficit and taken a 30-27 lead on Bert Auburn’s third field goal, a 45-yarder with 1:17 left. The Sooners then went 75 yards in five plays, including Gabriel’s passes of 11 and 28 yard to Drake Stoops, the senior receiver and son of the former Sooners coach.McCord, Harrison and No.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter. After a Maryland (5-1, 2-1) punt, McCord tossed a 44-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover. The Terps gave up the ball on downs on their next possession, and four plays later McCord found Harrison for a 17-yard touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-17. headtopics.com

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa was 21 for 41 for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. But he was intercepted twice, the first a 24-yard pick-six by Josh Proctor in the second quarter that gave the Buckeyes their first touchdown.COLUMBIA, Mo.

Logan Diggs added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Malik Nabers caught six balls for 146 yards and the go-ahead score with 2:58 to go, as LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) escaped a shootout in which defense appeared to be optional.Brady Cook threw for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri (5-1, 1-1). headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dillon Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to dramatic 34-30 victory over No. 3 TexasDillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.

Dillon Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to dramatic 34-30 victory over No. 3 TexasDillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.

Dillon Gabriel, No. 12 Oklahoma bounce No. 3 Texas in Red River Rivalry, 34-30Get breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al

Dillon Gabriel leads epic comeback drive to lift Oklahoma over rival TexasDillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma won a battle of unbeatens.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel leads last-minute drive, scores TD with 15 seconds left to top Texas LonghornsIn 1984, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners had a rockfight before tying 15-15 on a last-second field goal. Here's a full breakdown of the showdown.

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel throws late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalryDillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas