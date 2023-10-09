Dillon Gabriel Makes Case for Heisman Trophy Candidacy Against Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel's late-game heroics in Saturday's win against Texas elevated the Sooners seven spots in the AP Top 25 and firmly placed Gabriel in the Heisman Trophy race.Gabriel entered the matchup against the then-No. 3 Longhorns ninth on BetMGM's odds list to win the most prized individual award in college football at +2000.

Dillon's a smart guy; he realizes that he needs to continue to take care of business, continue to improve, come and show up every day with the same mindset, the level of consistency.'Gabriel's performance led to him winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, according to Monday's press release from the conference.

How Oklahoma Dillon Gabriel Emphatically Inserted Himself into the Heisman DiscussionThe Sooners' quarterback had his best game — and certainly his Heisman moment — as he rallied his team past Texas in an unforgettable victory.

Why Oklahoma's win has the Sooners thinking of 2000 - ESPNDillon Gabriel and Oklahoma didn't blow Texas out of the water in the 34-30 win, but the Sooners do have their swagger back.

Oklahoma soars to No. 5, Louisville rises 11 spots in Top 25 - ESPNAfter Texas takes the lead late, Dillon Gabriel comes up huge on the final drive, giving Oklahoma the Red River Rivalry win.

