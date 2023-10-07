Dillon Gabriel leads epic comeback drive to lift Oklahoma over rival Texas

DALLAS — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma won a battle of unbeatens 34-30 over No. 3 Texas on Saturday in their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the Southeastern Conference.

With the SEC Commissioner in attendance, but not the Big 12’s, the Sooners and Longhorns played a classic that must have made Greg Sankey thrilled with his new acquisitions. The pocket was collapsing around Gabriel when he threw the game-winner for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

Texas (5-1, 2-1) had erased a 10-point deficit and taken a 30-27 lead on Bert Auburn’s third field goal, a 45-yarder with 1:17 left. The Sooners then went 75 yards in five plays, including Gabriel’s passes of 11 and 28 yard to Drake Stoops, the senior receiver and son of the former Sooners coach. headtopics.com

Quinn Ewers completed 31 of 37 passes for 346 yards, but his final throw from near midfield was knocked down near the goal line as time expired.Jonathan Brooks, held out the end zone on three consecutive plays after Texas got to the 1 on its previous drive, tied the game at 27-27 on a 29-yard TD run with 6:10 left. Brooks finished with 129 yards rushing.

The Longhorns had gone for it on fourth down, but Xavier Worthy was hit immediately short of the goal line after a quick pass from Ewers. Oklahoma then drove 72 yards before Zach Schmit’s 45-yard field goal attempt came up short. headtopics.com

For Sankey, it was his first trip to the State Fair of Texas for one of college football’s most storied rivalries. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, with Tampa Bay in its open date of this NFL season, and actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey were also present.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Dillon Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to dramatic 34-30 victory over No. 3 TexasDillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.

Dillon Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to dramatic 34-30 victory over No. 3 TexasDillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.

Dillon Gabriel, No. 12 Oklahoma bounce No. 3 Texas in Red River Rivalry, 34-30Get breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel leads last-minute drive, scores TD with 15 seconds left to top Texas LonghornsIn 1984, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners had a rockfight before tying 15-15 on a last-second field goal. Here's a full breakdown of the showdown.

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel throws late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalryDillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas

Oklahoma downs Texas in Red River Rivalry classic with clutch last-minute driveThe Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bow Saturday with a clutch last-minute touchdown drive.