Dillon Danis threatens to pull out of Logan Paul fight after months of Nina Agdal torture

Supermodel files lawsuit, asks for restraining order against MMA star“Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this p–y doesn’t deserve me I’m out,” Danis

Meanwhile, Bare Knuckle FC champion and former UFC contender Mike Perry attempted to jump in and take Paul’s place.in Danis’ contract that stated if Danis pulls out of the fight “for a non-legitimate reason,” he would be forced to pay Paul $100,000.“I’m convinced he’s not going to show up,” Paul said.

It was reported that Danis had 334.1 thousand followers on X just six weeks ago and he currently has over 1 million. Agdal, 31, is a former Victoria’s Secret model and claimed in a federal lawsuit that Danis posted “despicable” photos and videos of her at least 250 times.Danis claims this is going to help he and Paul sell pay-per-views for the fight. headtopics.com

“Nina Adgel [sic] has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” Danis wrote on X in September. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail.“This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f–k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.

Danis and Paul are scheduled to fight on PPV on Oct. 14, although Danis will not actually share in the revenue for the show — if it actually takes place. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Tanner House community event spotlights health, wellness, and the life of Halle Tanner Dillon JohnsonThe People’s Dispensary, the first of a series of arts-inspired community gatherings offered by the Friends of the Tanner House, will take place on Sunday, October 8.

Foxtrot Logan Circle Opening Update!Welcome to the beautiful life

Honorary street renaming celebration for the late Rev. Richard H. Brown in Logan Heights -San Diego's More Local News Station

Arborist and veteran works hard to preserve Fort Logan National Cemetery's natural beautyThere's a lot of hard work that goes into maintaining the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. It's not just preserving headstones, but also sustaining the site's natural beauty.

\u201cSoupy Dumplings & Boba\u201d coming to Logan Circle!!Welcome to the beautiful life

Barrio Logan street to be renamed after Father Brown, ‘El Padrecito del Barrio’The white priest earned the name for embracing Chicano culture, bringing mariachi bands into mass, blessing lowrider cars with holy water and throwing queen and court fiestas.