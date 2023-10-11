Dillon Brooks ejected from first game with Rockets for groin strike - ESPN

in their preseason opener against the visiting Pacers that he didn't mean to strike Theis and chalked the ejection up to his reputation.."I might have tapped him below waist. But he got right back up. I don't know. It's weird that every time it happens to me, I get picked on. I guess it's part of reputation.

As for Tuesday night's toss, Brooks said:"For a flagrant 2 foul like that, you got to know if a person is doing it on purpose or intention. That's really going at who I am as a person. That ref, Mitch , that just shows that he just doesn't know who I am as a person. He's just going off what's been said.

"We love his aggressiveness and physicality," Udoka said, according to the Houston Chronicle."But reputations carry in the NBA and people will look for certain things. You got to monitor that better.

