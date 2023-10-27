Dignity Health Northridge gives free produce and a pumpkin to families in need

Sergio Salomon loads a pumpkin into a vehicle on Thursday, October 26, 2023 during Northridge Hospital Medical Center’s monthly produce drive-thru giveaway for food-insecure households. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)At Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center, the staff volunteer each month to offer free, fresh produce to food-insecure families in the San Fernando Valley community.

“There were nearly 400 total grateful families served throughout the afternoon,” hospital leaders said in a statement. The Northridge hospital has been hosting this monthly event alongside its partner, the American Heart Association, for more than two years. The project has provided about 8,000 residents with nearly 300,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables — food that Dignity Health says would normally be destined for landfills.

Northridge Hospital Medical Center employees run a monthly produce giveaway for food-insecure households on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) Naomi Flores, a dept. specialist health educator, loads a produce bag into a vehicle on Thursday, October 26, 2023 during Northridge Hospital Medical Center's monthly produce giveaway for food-insecure households. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Human Resources Manager Diana Cain packs produce boxes on Thursday, October 26, 2023 during Northridge Hospital Medical Center’s monthly produce giveaway for food-insecure households. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center employees run a monthly produce giveaway for food-insecure households on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)"We know how challenging access to healthy foods can be for many members of our communities," Paul Watkins, president/CEO of Northridge Hospital Medical Center, said in a statement.

