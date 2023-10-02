Die Hard 5 Movie Collection Blu-ray Set Is On Sale For a Ridiculous $8

Even if you only care about a handful of the films in the Die Hard franchise, it's hard to argue with getting the entire collection on Blu-ray for only $8 (82% off) here on Amazon. That would be an absolute steal even if it only contained the first Die Hard film, which as we all know is one of the greatest action movies ever made. In fact, it's such a ridiculous deal that we can't believe that it's actually legitimate.

Even if you only care about a handful of the films in the Die Hard franchise, it's hard to argue with getting the entire collection on Blu-ray for only $8 (82% off) here on Amazon. That would be an absolute steal even if it only contained the first Die Hard film, which as we all know is one of the greatest action movies ever made. In fact, it's such a ridiculous deal that we can't believe that it's actually legitimate. Jump on it while you can, and keep tabs on this Walmart link to see if they price match. Odds are the deal won't last long.

The set includes Die Hard, Die Hard II: Die Harder, Die Hard with a Vengeance, and the PG-13-rated and unrated versions of Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard. Note that the 30th anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray release of the original Die Hard is currently 48% off here on Amazon.

Speaking of anniversaries, the original Die Hard film from director by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis as John McClane was released on July 15th 1988. That means that the film just crossed the 35 year mark, and with each passing year, fans continue to debate whether or not the film is a Christmas movie. In 2022, San Diego Board of Supervisors chairman Nathan Fletcher took the steps required to officially make the film a bonafide holiday movie within San Diego County.

"I know there are a few individuals out there who say Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie and it just took place on Christmas Eve. That's simply not the case. Die Hard is unquestionably a Christmas movie," Fletcher said in a video posted to Twitter."Not only does the entire movie take place on Christmas Eve, not only is it infused with incredible Christmas music throughout including one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time in Run-DMC's 'Christmas in Hollis,' it's all full of the symbolism and pageantry: the exchange of gifts, the Santa attire, and the wrapping. At its core, it's about family. It's about being with those you love."

He added,"It's about what you do to make sure kids have a wonderful Christmas morning and the hero of this movie, the wonderful Detective John McClane and his wife Holly-I should point out her name is Holly-will go to anything to make sure their Christmas is realized, to make sure [McClane] and his wife and kids can all be together on Christmas morning."