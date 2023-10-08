'Didn't see it coming' - Cowboys at a loss after rout by 49ers - ESPN

Best and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on trackTodd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer has covered the NFL since 1997 and Dallas since 2003. He joined ESPN in 2010. You can follow him on Twitter at @toddarcher.

This was the second-worst loss of Mike McCarthy's head-coaching career. The only loss that was worse came in McCarthy's first year with theBest and worst of NFL Week 5: 49ers rout Cowboys, more trouble for Pats and Giants, Burrow back on track"It's a punch in the gut, it's a kick in the ass, whatever phrase you want to put on it," McCarthy said.

"I thought we had taken a step as a team. I didn't see this coming. I thought the prep was good this week. I thought we had one of our better Friday and Saturdays of the year. But it's like we talked about before, sometimes you have a great week of preparation and it doesn't go so well. We did not hit the mark at all. headtopics.com

A defense that allowed just a league-low 10.3 points per game through four weeks gave up 21 points through six possessions. A defense that allowed two touchdown passes in the first four games sawthrow four. A defense that recorded 14 sacks in four games sacked Purdy just once. The run defense was hit for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

Offensively, it was worse for the Cowboys. Prescott completed 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions before he was pulled with 8:47 left to play.lost his first fumble since 2019, his rookie year, in the first quarter. Of the 11 possessions with Prescott at quarterback, nine of them lasted three plays or less. headtopics.com

"I don't foresee a whole lot of winning grades coming out of this performance," McCarthy said."I think the most important thing for all of us, and I expressed it, just be accountable for what you did tonight, how you played. We've got to clean our own house up."said."This game isn't indicative of who we are as a defense.

