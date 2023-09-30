Didn’t get tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo’s concert? She’s headlining Jingle Ball 2023

You don't want to miss out on this year's star-studded Jingle Ball tour “This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

and other major music artists, here is everything you need to know.For the ninth year in a row, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the. Now, eligible Capital One cardholders to get first access to the high-demand tickets.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stageiHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Nicki Minaj to Headline iHeart’s Jingle Ball TourThe annual tour will also feature performances from Usher, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel and more.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stageiHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stageiHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Nicki Minaj & More to Perform on 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball TourAn ABC special, airing Dec. 21, will feature footage from all Jingle Ball tour stops.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stageiHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll.