Diddy Accused of Rape, Sex Trafficking in Federal Indictment

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Nov. 7, 2023 in London, England. Joseph Sherman, offered her a glass a wine "around the summer of 2001" while in New York. Citing a lawsuit, the media outlet noted the woman said she began to feel “lightheaded, dizzy and physically weak."
An unsealed indictment states Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" between 2008 and now. Surveillance footage that surfaced in May appears to show Diddy attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. CNN obtained the video, with the footage showing Diddy punching, kicking, and dragging Ventura, his then-girlfriend.
Ventura also said she appreciates everyone who "has taken the time to take this matter seriously" and urged people to listen to domestic assault victims when they open up about abuse they've endured. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," the music mogul said in the video posted previously posted on Instagram and Facebook.
If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office noted in the post. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr.
