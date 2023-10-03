Did you win Tuesday's $315M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results.

While no one across the country hit Friday’s $267 million jackpot, a pair of $1 million tickets were sold – one in Georgia and one in Yonkers, New York. Each matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.The odds of a $2 ticket matching all the winning numbers
The odds of a $2 ticket matching all the winning numbers are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of a ticket matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.jackpot is worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $551.7 million as of Tuesday afternoon. If someone wins, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh jackpot largest in U.S. lottery history.
While no one across the country hit Friday’s $267 million jackpot, a pair of $1 million tickets were sold – one in Georgia and one in Yonkers, New York. Each matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
The odds of a $2 ticket matching all the winning numbers
are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of a ticket matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.jackpot is worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $551.7 million as of Tuesday afternoon. If someone wins, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh jackpot largest in U.S. lottery history.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our