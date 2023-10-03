Did you win Tuesday's $315M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results.

While no one across the country hit Friday’s $267 million jackpot, a pair of $1 million tickets were sold – one in Georgia and one in Yonkers, New York. Each matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.The odds of a $2 ticket matching all the winning numbers

The odds of a $2 ticket matching all the winning numbers are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of a ticket matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.jackpot is worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $551.7 million as of Tuesday afternoon. If someone wins, it would be the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh jackpot largest in U.S. lottery history.

